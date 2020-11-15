Mumbai's Active COVID Tally Drops Below 10,000 With 574 New Cases; Recovery At 91%

With total active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases falling below 10,000, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 574 new cases and 15 deaths. The city also saw 586 new recoveries taking cured tally to 2,45,245. Reconciliation of 3171 cases that were duplicate or from outside Mumbai has led to active cases fall to 9956. Mumbai's total cases are at 2,69,704 with 10,570 deaths.

Donald Trump publically acknowledges Biden's victory for the 1st time, refuses to concede

Mumbai: 574 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.27%. BMC reported that 16,85,287 samples have been tested till date with a 15.97% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 378 out of 1183 ventilator beds are vacant, while 811 out of 2003 ICU beds are vacant.

Noise pollution lowest in 15 years during Diwali in Mumbai:NGO

Mumbai temples prepare to reopen

After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray allowed the reopen religious places from Monday, Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak temple is gearing up to reopen after 8 months of lockdown. Adhering to Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the temple trust's chairman Aadesh Bandekar said that only 100 devotees will be allowed every hour - capping the total devotees at 1000, per day. Similarly, Mumba Devi temple too is preparing to reopen adhering to COVID protocols.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government released the SOP for the reopening of religious places outside containment zones in the state from November 16. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation back then owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations managing religious institutions have been asked to advise people above the age of 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. The installation of the Aarogya Setu app has been encouraged by the state government.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple caps visitors to '1000 per day' as it reopens after 8 months

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 467, while over 5707 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Kandivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 174 days, while Byculla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 482 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 255 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

Mumbai sees 599 new COVID cases, BMC bans cracker-bursting before Diwali as precaution