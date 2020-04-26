Dharavi Sees Highest 1-day Spike With 34 New Cases, Area Tally Rises To 275 With 14 Dead

Continuing its rising trend, Mumbai's biggest slum- Dharavi, on Sunday reported 34 new cases, taking its tally upto 275. The cases are spread among a range of areas like Pension Chawl, Social Nagar, Kunchikorve Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Indira Nagar, Matunga labour camp, Rajiv Chawl, etc. The current fatality in the area stays at 14.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale announced that 350 private clinics would reopen in Dharavi from April 27 onwards. According to him, the people of Dharavi had to depend on Sion Hospital for non-COVID problems due to the closure of private clinics. Shewale observed that the BMC will be given information about patients at private clinics who have novel coronavirus symptoms and will be treated.

On April 11, the city's Municipal body - BMC started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of the area for COVID-19. The BMC has roped in a team of 150 doctors to help their workers in the process. Dharavi which is one of the listed hotspots in Mumbai, also had 10 Markaz attendees stay in the locality before leaving for Kerala. The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai and is going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents as a preventive measure.

On Saturday, sources in Maharashtra government informed Republic TV that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. It is likely that the current restrictions will remain in place at least till June, as per sources. Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai.

