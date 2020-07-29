Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1.11 Lakh; Patient Doubling Rate Stands At 72 Days

With 1,118 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 29, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,11,964. At present, there are 20,123 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 85,327 after 916 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 60 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,244. 42 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

5,05,982 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 28. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.97% from July 22-July 28. As of July 28, 4,840 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 24,125 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,916, 1,066, and 1,753 respectively.

While there are 622 active containment zones currently, 5,960 buildings have been sealed. 3,597 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 6,253 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city rose to 72 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 76%. A total of 1104 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The city's positivity rate has improved to 9.48%.

Serosurvey in Mumbai

The NITI Aayog, BMC, and TIFR joint commissioned a study to estimate the seroprevalence in the population based on the random sampling methodology to infer the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic. Conducted in the first half of July 2020, samples were collected from the R-North, M-West, and F-North wards of Mumbai. Antibodies were detected in 57% of the people in slums and 16% of the people living in non-slum areas. Seroprevalence was higher in women than in men.

As per the findings, asymptomatic infections are likely to be a high proportion of all infections. Moreover, the higher infection in the slums has been attributed to population density and shared facilities. Additionally, the infection fatality rate was estimated to be very low- 0.05-0.10%. Meanwhile, better social distancing and access to hygiene has led to low seroprevalence in non-slum areas.

