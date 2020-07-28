Mumbai Police's Hilarious 'Andaz Apna Apna' Meme Urges People To Wear Masks In A Cool Way

Health officials from all over the world have been urging people to take precautionary steps against the novel Coronavirus. They have been sharing posts on social media to spread awareness about the necessary precaution by regularly washing hands and wearing a face mask. Mumbai Police also shared a post on the use of face masks in the Bollywood manner they could. Read more to know about Mumbai Police’s Twitter post.

Also Read | YouTuber PewDiePie Pays Tribute To 'cool Dude' Sushant Singh, Laments Actor's Tragic Fate

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt Questioned For 3 Hours In Sushant Probe; Mumbai Police Gets Viscera Report

Mumbai Police shares 'Teja Main Hoon' meme

Mumbai Police shared the most hilarious meme about masks on their Twitter account. The meme has been derived from the iconic dialogue from the film Andaz Apna Apna. The original dialogue was "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai" but Mumbai Police certainly added a humorous turn to it and changed it to, "Teja main hoon, mask idhar hai"

Not only their post was applaudable but their #MaskApnaApna certainly displayed their creative wordplay. They captioned the post with, “Smart Boy! #MaskApnaApna #WearAMask#MaskProtects#MaskIsAMust”. A number of users have been commenting on the Mumbai Police Teja main hoon meme.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police To Summon Karan Johar This Week Say Sources

Mumbai Police on social media and their hilarious memes

Similarly, Mumbai Police has also shared a number of other memes to spread awareness about using face masks. They had shared a parody picture of the famous song, Uptown Funk by Mike Ronson and Bruno Mars. They tweaked the original lyrics and changed it to, “Stop. Wait a minute. Wear a mask. Put some distance in it.”

They then captioned the post with, “Do believe us, just wear. #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn”. This is one of their most liked post on social media and it currently has more than 20k likes.

Other than the hilarious memes, they have also been uploading informative posts and videos on their Instagram page. Their posts have also been updating the citizens of Mumbai with the rules and regulations about the ongoing lockdown because of the Coronavirus. They have also been sharing some positive recovery stories that would certainly brighten up their follower’s moods.

Similarly, BMC has also been sharing similar posts on their social media. The BMC managed to attract a lot of attention with their Instagram post. They shared a parody of the song, Bohemian Rhapsody with smart lyrics that refer to the ongoing lockdown. The lyrics read,

"Is This A Fever? Is This just Allergy? Caught in a lockdown, No escape from the family. Don’t touch your eyes, Just hand sanitize quickly."

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt Tells Mumbai Police He Didn't Ask Rhea Chakraborty To Leave Sushant: Sources

Also Read | Ishkaran Writes To Mumbai Police To Collect 'vital Cell-tower Data' In Sushant's Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.