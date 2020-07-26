Mumbai's COVID Growth Rate Slows To 1%; City Tally At 1.09 Lakh As Recovery Rises To 73%

As Mumbai's Coronavirus (COVID-19) growth rate slows to 1.03%, the city saw 1115 new cases and 57 new deaths. Mumbai also saw 1361 new recoveries taking the cured tally at 80,238 cases. The financial capital which was previously the worst-hit district, now has 1,09,096 cases with 6090 fatalities.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Congress to protest at all Raj Bhawans except Rajasthan

Mumbai: Growth rate slows to 1.03%

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 73% now. BMC reported that 4,78,825 samples have been tested till date (22.55% positivity rate). As per BMC's war room report, 113 of 1080 ventilator beds were vacant, while 189 of 1764 ICU beds were vacant.

Mumbai COVID-19 death toll soars to 6,000 as CM Uddhav cautions against complacency

Thackeray cautions against early victory

On Saturday, CM Uddhav Thackeray warned against declaring early victory in Mumbai, in the 'unlocked' interview with Sena mouthpiece Saamana. He said, "I can't declare that the virus is under control in Mumbai because then we will become complacent".Thackeray shared pride at Dharavi's recognition by WHO as a model to fight Coronavirus. He also maintained his refusal to reopen religious placed saying 'God is within'.

Clarifying the rumours on Army deployment in Mumbai, he said," We never needed Army deployment in Maharashtra to enforce lockdown. I had suggested that we should use the Army to quickly construct field hospitals in the city to face the bed shortage. I am very happy with the government officials for working quickly and constructing such hospitals in 15-20 days like China." He added that the state government was focused on reducing fatalities by detecting the virus at an early stage, treating efficiently as there was no cure yet.

CM Uddhav Thackeray cautions against 'Mumbai COVID in control', refuses to reopen temples

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 738, while over 6018 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 38 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 143 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 67 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

'I am CM now so...': Uddhav speaks on his visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan