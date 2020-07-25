Mumbai COVID-19 Death Toll Soars To 6,000 As CM Uddhav Cautions Against Complacency

Mumbai's tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 1,07,981 on Saturday after 1,090 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the civic body said. The number of active cases — those currently undergoing hospital care — is 23,071.

In the same period, 52 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,033. The municipal corporation said 44 of those who died recently had comorbidities; 30 were male and 22 female; four were below the age of 40, 33 were above 60 years of age, and 15 were between 40 and 60.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose by 617, a relatively meagre number as compared to the daily average of 1,000, to reach 78,887. The recovery rate now stands at 73%, ahead of India's 63%, and way ahead of Maharashtra's 56%.

The BMC said the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 66 days while the rate of growth on new cases between July 19 and 24 is 1.06%. The number of tests done until July 24 is 4,70,330 with a test positivity rate of 22.73% and the number of containment zones in the metropolis is 631.

'Can't declare virus under control'

Warning against early victory in Mumbai, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "I can't declare that the virus is under control in Mumbai because then we will become complacent". Dharavi which was recognised by WHO as a model to fight Coronavirus has now seen a steady decrease in cases. Thackeray shared pride at Mumbai's recognition but maintained that the situation was not under control as such remarks would lead to complacency. He also maintained his refusal to reopen religious placed saying 'God is within'.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,251 new COVID-19 positive cases and 257 deaths reported taking their respective tallies to 3,66,368 and 13,389. Moreover, 7,227 patients recovered and the state now has 2,07,194 recovered patients. As of July 25, there are 1,45,481 active cases in the state.

