Latest News: From SOP On Exams Amid COVID To Serum Pausing COVISHIELD Trials; Top Stories

Serum Pauses COVISHIELD Trials In India After DCGI's Notice

After Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a show-cause notice to vaccine manufacturer - Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday, confirmed that the India trials of 'Covishield' have been paused till their UK partner AstraZeneca resumes trials. SII - which is conducting Phase-2 & 3 trials of 'Covishield' in 19 locations across India, was questioned by DCGI as to why they were continuing trials inspite of their UK trials paused as a volunteer developed an ‘unexplained illness’. SII's 'Covishield' is one of the three leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently under trial in India.

Centre Releases Revised SOP For Conducting Exams

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on September 13, the Centre on Thursday, issued revised guidelines for conducting exams amid Coronavirus (COVID-19). Apart from general health guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released specific guidelines for the planning of exams, transport to exam centres, movement within exam centres and SOP for applicants who develop symptoms amid exams. The Supreme Court has dismissed all pleas seeking deferment of the exams, with state governments now preparing to hold exams.

Centre Asks States To Retest Symptomatic Cases Whose Rapid Antigen Test Result Is Negative

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry and the ICMR jointly urged all the states to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases tested by the Rapid Antigen test are mandatorily retested using the RT-PCR test. As per the Ministry of Health, some large states are not following up on the Rapid Antigen test with the RT-PCR test in negative cases. The guidelines of both the Ministry as well as the ICMR clearly state that all negative cases of the Rapid Antigen test having fear, cough or breathlessness should be retested by the RT-PCR test.

Om Birla On COVID-19 Measures In LS: '62% Of Operations Digitalised

Addressing the media on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla elaborated on the measures to combat COVID-19 in the monsoon session of Parliament. Acknowledging that it was challenging to conduct the session amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, he mentioned that all MPs will undergo testing for COVID-19. Pointing out that 62% of the Lower House's operations had been digitalized, he affirmed that the Lok Sabha will go 100% digital eventually. He also stated that all members had sent their questions online, a first in the history of Parliament.

BMC Vs Kangana Ranaut: Bombay HC Adjourns Matter Till September 22, Stay Order To Continue

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, has adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

