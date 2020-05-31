Mumbai's COVID Tally Rises To 39,464 With 1244 New Cases; City's Death Toll Surges To 1279

Mumbai on Sunday has reported 1244 new Coronavirus cases and 52 deaths. Mumbai's COVID tally now stands at 39,464 cases and 1279 deaths. Of the total cases, 16,794 patients have recovered from the infection. Out of the 52 deaths, 22 deaths were above 60 years of age, and 28 were between 40 to 60 years.

Meanwhile, 2487 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 67,655

Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too, earlier issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Centre's guidelines mandated in Maharashtra

Phase 1: From June 8, hotels, restaurants, will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has also ordered states to ensure no restriction in the movement of goods and persons intra-state and inter-state. Movement of Shramik and passenger trains, domestic air travel, movement of stranded Indians abroad will continue as per SOPs.

