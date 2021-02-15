Mumbai's Daily COVID Cases Dip With 493; City Tally At 3,14,569 With 2,96,761 Recoveries

Seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases after a continuous rise for days, Mumbai reported 493 new cases and 3 new deaths. With 566 recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 2,96,761. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,14,569 with 5531 active cases and 11,420 fatalities.

Mumbai: 493 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.15%, as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 30,26,078 samples have been tested till date with a 10.37% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 631 out of 1033 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1122 out of 1707 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 85,16,385 vaccine doses have been administered of which 61,54,894 are healthcare workers.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan announced that inoculation for people above 50 will kick-off in March. Furthermore, he stated that none of 11 deaths that occurred in the past 31 days after vaccination is related to the vaccine. Moreover, he revealed that 80-85% of frontline workers have been vaccinated and that 20-25 countries are to be availed of COVID-19 vaccine.

He added, "80-85% frontline workers vaccinated. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical & advanced stages. Expect them in the coming months. We will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March. In the last 7 days, no new cases of COVID19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country."

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 85, while over 2667 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Chembur as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 247 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1090 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 455 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

