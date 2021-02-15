Centre Assures 'no Post-vaccination Death Due To Jab'; 50+ Inoculation Post-March

As India's vaccination crosses 85 lakhs, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday, announced that inoculation for people above 50 will kick-off in March. Furthermore, he stated that none of 11 deaths that occurred in the past 31 days after vaccination is related to the vaccine. Moreover, he revealed that 80-85% of frontline workers have been vaccinated and that 20-25 countries are to be availed of COVID-19 vaccine.

No post-jab death: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

He added, "80-85% frontline workers vaccinated. At least 18-20 vaccines are in preclinical, clinical & advanced stages. Expect them in the coming months. We will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March. In the last 7 days, no new cases of COVID19 have been reported in 188 districts of the country."

Not one death reported due to Covid-19 vaccination. If there's death after vaccination, it's being investigated. Even routine side effects have a negligible number. Relevant stakeholders working on post-Covid symptoms: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/wsIZCH3TjW — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Health Joint Secretary Mandeep Bhandari stated, "Total vaccination carried out is of 85,16,385 beneficiaries. 61,54,894 healthcare workers vaccinated. Of which, first dose of vaccine has been given to 60,57,162 while second dose has been given to 97,732 beneficiaries." Of the 35 post-vaccination hospitalisations 21 have been discharged were 3 are under treatment, 11 have died after vaccination - but not due to vaccine dose.

Percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is 0.0004%. In the last 24 hours, there is one case that required hospitalisation. This is due to central retinal vein occlusion after blood pressure increased. Patient is now stable at the hospital in Indore, MP: Mandeep Bhandari — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Centre sets March 6 vaccination deadline

Setting a deadline for completing vaccinating frontline workers by March 6, Union Joint Health Secretary Mandeep Bhandari on Friday, said at least one round of vaccination must be scheduled by March 1. Stating those who have not been vaccinated for any reason must be vaccinated by March 6, he said that the scheduling of the first round of vaccination of healthcare workers must be scheduled by February 20 and completed by February 25. As of date, India has vaccinated 85,16,385 beneficiaries of which 61,54,894 are healthcare workers.

On January 3, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%, with interim safety and immunogenicity data of Phase-II/III trials submitted to the SEC. Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - 22,500 participants vaccinated in Phase-III trials and was found to be safe as per the data available till date. Meanwhile, Zydus-Cadilla's nCov-Vaccine using DNA platform technology has been allowed to conduct Phase-III clinical trial in 26000 Indian participants. Apart from these vaccines, another vaccine candidate - Sputnik V - produced by Russian government-Dr. Reddy's Labs has sought to continue phase-3 clinical trials and Bharat Biotech has sought to conduct phase-1 trials of nasal COVID-19 vaccine.