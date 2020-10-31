Mumbai's Daily COVID Cases Fall Below 1000 Again; City Tally At 2,57,500 With 88% Recovery

Dipping again below 1000 daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 993 new cases and 32 new deaths. The city also saw 680 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 2,27,822. Mumbai is now the first city to pass 10,000 deaths with 2,57,500 cases of which 18,753 cases are active and 10,250 deaths.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.42%. BMC reported that 15,26,460 samples have been tested till date with a 16.80% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 256 out of 1179 ventilator beds are vacant, while 553 out of 2036 ICU beds are vacant.

In yet another statement hinting at a rift between the three 'Maha Vikas Aghadi allies', ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Saturday, lamented that Congress-ruled municipal corporations were not getting adequate funds. Chavan claimed that he had reminded CM Uddhav Thackeray that they were a '3-party government' and Congress must be given adequate funds to develop its districts. The 3-party government is nearing its 1-year mark, after Thackeray broke away from his post-poll alliance with BJP, to form the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' with NCP and Congress.

"Congress-ruled municipal corporations which are undertaking several projects for public works are not getting adequate funds. I have told CM Uddhav Thackeray two-three times, that this is a 3-party government. As this is a 3-party govt, we also have our municipal corporations. We have around 76 municipal corporations in Nanded itself. Even if a corporation is ruled by Congress, it should get as much strength as much as others. Work should happen in our corporations also," said Chavan.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 609, while over 7479 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 122 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 357 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 164 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

