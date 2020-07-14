Mumbai University Examination Row Continues As State Is Firm On ‘cancellation’; Read

Mumbai is struggling to get the COVID-19 positive cases under control which in turn has delayed everything including educational institutions. Mumbai University’s academic calendar is largely affected by the delay. However, Mumbai University continues to find its way around the pandemic. From holding classes online to shifting admission procedures to opting for a full online mode. The university had earlier cancelled all non-terminal year examinations. However, the final year students’ examinations were under uncertainties.

Also Read | Mumbai University Curriculum Might Change To 25% Online Classes, Webinars

With over 92,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 22,000 active cases in Mumbai alone, the Mumbai University authorities are looking at alternatives for the working year. The authorities are finding ways to continue the academic year with a minimum or no threat to the students, while looking at their best interests.

Recently the State proposed the cancellation of the final year students as well. However, this was opposed by the governor of Maharashtra. The decision is still hanging on a loose thread and students continue to wonder if the final year exams will be held. Read on to know what the latest Mumbai University exam news looks like-

Also Read | Mumbai University Row: UGC Insists On Exams But MU Stands Firm On Its Cancellation Call

Mumbai University students urge the varsity to give clarity

Students are frequenting social media accounts, mainly Twitter to urge the varsity to give clarity on examination. The students are under mental pressure as well as missing opportunities for higher education or recruitment due to the uncertainties as per students. Several students are requesting a firm decision of cancellation of exams which in turn will lead to result declaration. The delay in the decision has left the student wondering about what is going to happen next, as per some students' social media posts.

Students took to social media to raise concerns-

Mumbai University should give final clarity on exams.if they can take ATKT students exams then why don't they keep final year exams too??what is this nonsense decision???take exams students marne ke baad me lenge kya University waale exams??? — swapnil (@Swapnil77224370) July 7, 2020

If you want to help us, stop spreading unrealistic motivational thoughts or ‘Dear batch of 2020’ videos. Instead talk about our issues of our examinations that has left us hanging, once again. #SayNoToUGCGuidelines #UGCGuidelines #MumbaiUniversityexams #cancelfinalyearexam pic.twitter.com/uR9Et9LzHT — Aditi Dhanraj (@aditi_dhanraj) July 8, 2020

State firm on the cancellation of exam call

The state education minister Uday Samant is staying firm on his call of not conducting the exams due to the alarming number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Maharashtra alone has over 2,60,000 confirmed cases and over 1,05,000 active cases. With the number of cases not falling down and flattening of the coronavirus curve still a distant dream, the state education department is firm on the decision. Furthermore, UGC has also not revised the guidelines and firm on asking the varsities to conduct the exams in September.

Also Read | Mumbai University Updates On Exams And Webinar Details; Know Here

Also Read | Mumbai University Updates: Exam Details, Final Decision On ATKT, And More