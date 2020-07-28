Mumbai's Recovery Soars To 76% With 2467 New Recoveries As City Sees Lowest 1-day Rise

In a major reprieve for the Maximum city, Mumbai reported 2467 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries in the past 24 hours. The city also saw a dip in its new cases with only 717 on recorded Tuesday and 55 new deaths. Currently, Mumbai has 1,10,846 cases with 6184 fatalities and 84,411 cured cases and 20,251 active cases.

Mumbai: 2467 new recoveries

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 76% now while its growth rise slowed to 1.02%. BMC reported that 4,94,339 samples have been tested till date with 8776 samples tested in 24 hours (22.28% positivity rate). As per BMC's war room report, 140 of 1089 ventilator beds were vacant, while 234 of 1776 ICU beds were vacant.

BMC releases first Serosurveillance results

After studying 6936 samples from three wards (R-North, M-West, and F-North) in its first sero surveillance test conducted in the city, BMC found that 57% of residents in slums showed seroprevalence - i.e had been exposed or infected by the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, 16% of non-slum residents showed seroprevalence in these 3 wards. BMC also found that prevalence among women was higher than men. With all these findings, BMC has estimated that the infection fatality rate is likely to be as low as 0.05-0.10%, as compared to the case fatality rate of 5-6%.

Moreover, BMC interpreted that high prevalence in slums could possibly be due to population density and shared common facilities. Meanwhile, lower prevalence in non-slum areas could be due to better social distancing and access to hygienic conditions. Hence, these findings have shown that social distancing and wearing masks are effective in slowing the spread and should continue. BMC conducted this serosurvey in collaboration with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 741, while over 6022 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 38 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 133 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 69 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

