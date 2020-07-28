Pilot Camp's Bhanwar Lal Sharma Files Plea In HC, Seeks NIA Probe Into 'horse-trading'

Amid the impasse in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, Rajasthan MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma - belonging to the Pilot camp, filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday, seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in alleged horse-trading case. Moreover, the petition also seeks to quash Special Operations Group (SOG) FIR registered against him in the case. The SOG has arrested 3 people in connection with the 'leaked tapes' case and named BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal in an FIR.

After the Rajasthan High Court dismissed BJP's plea challenging merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress, BJP has filed a fresh petition. BSP too will file a petition challenging the merger on Wednesday, after it issued a whip instructing its 6 MLAs to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' in the Assembly. All MLAs have reiterated that the are with Congress since their merger with Congress in September 2019.

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot submitted a fresh proposal to the Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the state assembly from 31st July, replying to the 3 conditions laid by Governor. Mishra has suggested Gehlot to give a 21-day notice to convene the Assembly or mention the trust vote as the reason to reconvene the Assembly. Congress had 'gheraoed' several Raj Bhawans recently, protesting against BJP's 'horse-trading'.

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Joshi withdrew his plea from Supreme Court against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on the disqualification notices.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Gehlot has submitted a letter of 102 MLAs, Congress also sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.