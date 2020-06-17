Ancient Lord Nageswara Temple Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh' Nellore District During Mining

In a unusual piece of news, an ancient temple of Lord Nageswara (Siva) was found on Tuesday while mining sand in Penna river near Peramalla Padu village in Chejarla Mandal in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. Locals are guessing it could be 200 years old temple. Some locals believe it to be one of the 101 temples built by 'Parashu Rama' an incarnation of Hindu Lord Vishnu from Indian mythology, some opined the temple filled up with sand about 80 years ago.

"This 200-year-old Shiva Temple was quite popular among the villagers. The elders of our village told us that this shrine was filled up with sand 75 to 80 years ago. Later, those villagers shifted to other side and the temple also ruined," said Vara Prasad, resident of Perumallapadu village.

Nellore: A temple-like structure was unearthed during sand mining in Penna river bed near Perumallapadu village. Locals claim that it is a 200-year-old Shiva temple. #AndhraPradesh (16.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/uh7JisGg5m — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

"Then one day, a man Galipala Sudarsan initiated to bring this temple out. The sanctum sanctorum is much deeper and the area in which it was found is Mukha Mantapam. We are now planning to re-construct the temple but where it should be made is the dilemma. We have to check the condition and status of Lord Shiva's idol. We will seek advice from the elders and the priests," he added.

Some of the excited villagers made the initial efforts to start the search of the temple. The villagers contributed money to fund the search and it took almost a day to find the pinnacle of the temple.

(With ANI inputs)

