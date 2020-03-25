IMPORTANT: Petrol Pumps Permitted To Remain Open During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country will be in lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

Petrol pumps to function normally

During the lockdown, essential services, including petrol pumps and gas stations will function regularly. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after PM's speech, petrol pumps and gas stations will continue to function without any exceptions.

Section (4f) of the official guidelines states, "Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage units" shall be allowed to remain open

Here's the full list of guidelines:

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.