Strict Lockdown Imposed In Thane City From July 2-12; Only Essential Services Permitted

A lockdown has been imposed in Thane city from 7 am on July 2 to 7 am on July 12 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. With 338 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on June 29, the city's active COVID-19 tally rose to 4231. So far, 292 fatalities have been reported in Thane city. The lockdown shall be implemented very strictly in the COVID-19 hotspots. The movement of all essential goods, as well as perishable items, will be allowed during this period. Moreover, any person violating home quarantine norms shall face legal action and would be taken to an institutional quarantine centre.
Currently, there are 5,66,840 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 3,34,822 patients have been discharged while 16,893 fatalities have been reported. Addressing the people of the nation earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to them to take care in the wake of the impending Monsoon and Unlock 2.0. He highlighted that India is in a very stable state as far as the COVID-19 mortality rate is concerned. At the same time, he stated that it was a matter of great concern that people were becoming lax about social distancing measures. The PM stressed it was necessary to pay a lot of attention to the lockdown violations in the containment zones.