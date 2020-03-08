Odisha Women Artists Create 'women Power' Sand Art, Sudarshan Pattnaik Shares Picture

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute on Sunday created a sand sculpture depicting women empowerment. The sand sculpture was made by 11 girl students from his institute at Puri beach in Odisha. The creative sand sculpture gave out the message of ‘women power’, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist on his official Twitter account.

READ | Undertake health camps for women cops, says Maha CM

The tweet read as: “#InternationalWomenDay2020. Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message ‘#WomenPower’, at Puri beach in Odisha. #WomensDay2020,” he wrote.

#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt

Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri

beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/tmDRiS0EGB — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 8, 2020

On the occasion of International women's day, we have created a sand art and the theme for our art is 'Women Empowerment'. Women have made their presence felt in various professional fronts from science, technology, and art. This art will show the society that women are no less than men in any field, said a student in a video shared on twitter by Patnaik.

READ | T20 World Cup finale witnesses highest attendance for women's cricket match worldwide

#InternationalWomenDay2020 . Girls sand artists of our SandArt

Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message "#WomenPower", at Puri

beach in Odisha . #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/VuB4Td5E3u — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 8, 2020

Reactions started pouring in after the Women's day special send art picture was tweeted. "Beautiful art and beautiful artists," said a user. Another user praised the topic of women empowerment.

READ | International Women’s Day 2020: Vendor offers free tea to women in Mumbai

Beautiful art and beautiful artists. #HappyWomensDay2020 — richa pandey (@richabpl) March 8, 2020

Very nice they showed power — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) March 8, 2020

Great topic also. — Sumitra (@Sumitra90589194) March 8, 2020

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan dedicates special post on Women's Day to mother Babita Kapoor, see pic