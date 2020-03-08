The Debate
Odisha Women Artists Create 'women Power' Sand Art, Sudarshan Pattnaik Shares Picture

City News

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute creates a sand sculpture depicting women empowerment, the sand sculpture made by 11 girl students from his institute at Puri Beach

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
international women's day

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute on Sunday created a sand sculpture depicting women empowerment. The sand sculpture was made by 11 girl students from his institute at Puri beach in Odisha. The creative sand sculpture gave out the message of ‘women power’, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Pattnaik shared the image of the artwork and the women artist on his official Twitter account.

The tweet read as: “#InternationalWomenDay2020. Girls sand artists of our Sand Art Institute created a beautiful sand sculpture with message ‘#WomenPower’, at Puri beach in Odisha. #WomensDay2020,” he wrote.

On the occasion of International women's day, we have created a sand art and the theme for our art is 'Women Empowerment'. Women have made their presence felt in various professional fronts from science, technology, and art. This art will show the society that women are no less than men in any field, said a student in a video shared on twitter by Patnaik.

Reactions started pouring in after the Women's day special send art picture was tweeted. "Beautiful art and beautiful artists," said a user. Another user praised the topic of women empowerment.

First Published:
