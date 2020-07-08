COVID-19: Partial Lockdown In Patna From July 10-16; Read The List Of Activities Permitted

As Coronavirus continues to grapple the country, partial lockdown in Bihar's Patna has been announced from July 10 to 16. This comes as there has been an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, wherein the positivity rate has also been considerably high.

Following are the list of activities permitted and prohibited during the 7-day lockdown -

Permitted -

Essential shops dealing with food, fruits and vegetable. However, shops related to fruits, vegetable, and poultry will only remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

The functioning of banks and ATMs

Print and electronic media

Delivery of all kinds of goods through e-commerce

Hospitality services to remain open

Prohibited -

All religious place and a large congregation

Commercial and private establishments

Government offices closed

Coronavirus in Bihar

Meanwhile, as many as 385 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, raising the tally to 12,525, while the death toll reached 97 with a fresh fatality, the state health department said here.

According to the department, the latest fatality was reported from Kaimur district though details like age, sex, co-morbidities and the time of death were not known.

