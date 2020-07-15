PM Modi May Visit Ayodhya For Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Pujan; Asked To Lay Foundation Stone

Almost eight months after the Supreme Court's decision on Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, the time has been set for the Bhoomi Pujan that will precede the beginning of Ram Temple construction. Now, sources have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ayodhya on August 3 or 5 for Bhoomi Pujan. The declaration with its detailed outline may be made at the Temple Trust's July 18 meeting. As per sources, the trust Chairman has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Ayodhya and lay the foundation of Ram Temple construction. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country, the event will be a small one and few ministers may accompany the Prime Minister, added sources.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has claimed that the construction of the Ram Temple will begin in 6 months.

Recently, amid ground preparations for the construction, even pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. Informing about the findings, Champat Rai, General Secy of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, said that for 10 days the ground at the site was being levelled and that is when the pillars in the debris and other items were found. The temple construction is projected to be completed by 2022.

