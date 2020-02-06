Govt Makes First Donation Of Rs 1 To Begin Work At Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust

The government on Wednesday made the first donation of Rs 1 in cash to the 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust to begin its work of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

D Murmu, an undersecretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, contributed the amount to the trust on behalf of the central government. The trust will accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contribution from any person in cash, kind, including immovable properties, without any conditions, the official said. It will initially function from the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran but will look for a permanent office later, the official said.

In a massive development on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Moreover, 5 acres land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

