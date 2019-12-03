Prohibition On Protests Imposed By Hyderabad Police Near Telangana Secretariat

In order to maintain public order in the area known as Telangana Secretariat, Hyderabad police on Monday, December 2, issued orders to prohibit public meetings, processions, sloganeering, etc in a perimeter of three kilometres from secretariat building for a period of two months starting Tuesday, December 3. According to Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Anjani Kumar the order has been passed under Sec 22 of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli. This order shall be in force with effect from 0600 hours on December 3, 2019, and shall remain in force for a period of two months, till February 2, unless withdrawn earlier.

Under the rules, any public meeting, assembly of five or more persons, carrying the firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, shouting of slogans, processions and demonstrations among other things are prohibited. Picketing or dharnas within the area specified in the schedule to this order are also prohibited without written permission.

Measures in place as protests flare-up

The police stated that any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as per the provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act. These sets of restrictions follow days of protests and demonstrations in Telangana's capital city following the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor whose charred body was found in an area falling under Cyberabad police commissionerate. The event has sparked outrage across India.

Hyderabad Horror

Last week, police found the burnt body of a 27-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after being spotted by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that the doctor was gangraped and said that it was pre-planned. The police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

(With ANI inputs)