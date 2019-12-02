Hyderabad Horror: NCW Demands President Kovind To Award Death Sentence To Convicts

National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma in a statement, asked President Ram Nath Kovind to award death sentence to the convicts in the brutal gang-rape and murder of a vet doctor in Hyderabad. Writing to the President, NCW chief said that death sentences in such crimes would deter others from committing such heinous crimes against women.

READ | Hyderabad Horror | Without Severe Punishment, Criminals Won't Be Afraid: Chandrababu Naidu

In a statement, she said, "Considering the rising incidents of inhuman tragedies against young girls and women, in the context of the brutal murder and gang rape of a 27-year-old woman Veterinarian whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad on 28th November 2019, exemplary punishment of death sentence should be given to the convicts of such heinous crime as they do not deserve any mercy. This would deter others from committing such atrocious crimes against young girls and women."

READ | Hyderabad Horror: Indiscriminate Sale Of Liquor One Of The Causes, Says Congress MP

She further requested the Hon’ble President of India to direct the Union Government to set a definite mechanism and timeline for trial and disposal of all appeals, review petitions and curative petitions in such heinous and brutal rape cases, preferably within six months, so that speedy justice can be ensured.”

National Commission of Women (NCW) in an appeal has also asked President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the perpetrators in the Delhi gang-rape case of 2012, wherein a 23-year-old was brutally raped on a running bus and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore in December 2012.

Hyderabad horror raised in Parliament

After Republic Media Network's relentless campaign demanding the issue of the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad doctor to be raised in the Parliament, four days later, the issue was taken up in both houses on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." In the Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators.

READ | MoS Home Reddy Raises Hyderabad Horror In Parliament, Offers Amended Law, Emergency Number

READ | 'Nothing More Inhumane': On Hyderabad Horror, Rajnath Says Govt Ready To Enable Punishment