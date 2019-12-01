Telangana CM Breaks Silence Over The Rape & Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor; Releases Statement

Breaking the silence on the Hyderabad rape and murder case, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has finally released a statement. Statement from the CMO said that he has instructed the officials that the accused of should be inquired on a fast track and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. The CM has also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case. KCR also added that the government would extend all the necessary help and support to members of the victim. Earlier, the CM described the incident as ghastly and expressed his deep anguish. He was upset that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are living amidst society.

Telangana Chief Minister’s son KT Rama Rao in a series of tweets on Sunday has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). He has demanded capital punishment to the ones to commit the heinous acts of violence on the women and children. He added that the new laws also should have "No option for review". He also said that time has come to amend archaic portions of the Acts and Laws. The Telangana Minister said that he will “personally monitor the case.”

Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Cyberabad Police provided details of the horrific murder of 27-year old doctor from Hyderabad. Confirming that the doctor was gang-raped, the Cyberabad Police said that it was pre-planned. The Cyberabad Police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice. On charges by NCW and victim's family that the Police did not register a complaint on time and allegedly said that the girl might have eloped, Police said investigation on the same is on.

The Police said: "Four people saw the victim parking her vehicle near the toll plaza at 6 PM on 27 Nov, and while consuming alcohol they discussed the lady and had hatched a plan to commit the crime." The Police added that the four accused has been arrested. "Based on the confession of the accused and the evidence collected, it is revealed that the following four persons were involved in the crime: Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu."

