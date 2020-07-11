Pune Under 2-phase Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented.

Here’s what you need to know about the lockdown

The total lockdown in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and some other rural areas of the district will begin on July 13 to July 23 in order to prevent the spread of the infection. Containment zones will be observed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad area, and the nearby 22 villages that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots. The lockdown will be implemented in two phases. The first phase from 13 to 18 July will be stricter and only medical shops, dairies, and hospitals will be allowed to remain open in the city. Newspapers will also be allowed to be delivered during this phase. In the second phase, between 18 July to 23 July, other essential services will be allowed to remain open along with medical stores, hospitals, and dairies. The administration has advised people to purchase essentials within the next two days before implementing total lockdown. Emergency services remain excluded from the lockdown. The district authorities will soon issue a detailed order about the lockdown.

COVID-19 crisis in Pune

Pune district saw its highest 24-hour period jump in COVID-19 cases with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the count here to 35,997, an official said on Friday. The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

"Of the new cases, 916 are in Pune city, which now has 25,893 cases. However, 609 patients were also discharged from hospitals. With 496 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad is 6,478," he said.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,862 fresh cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day jump so far, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,38,461, informed the state health department. The death toll rose to 9,893 after 226 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 5,366 in the same period to reach 1,32,625. As of July 10, there are 95,647 active cases in Maharashtra.

