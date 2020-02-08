Punjab CM Order Magisterial Probe In Tarn Taran Explosion, Announces Relief

After an explosion took place during a procession in Tarn Taran in Punjab, the Chief Minister of the state Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the matter. Additionally, he has also announced a Rs 5 lakhs of relief for the kin of the deceased. Also, the CM has offered to help with the free treatment of injured individuals.

Amarinder Singh announces probe & financial help

As per the statement released from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “The Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the explosion of the firecrackers in a trolley during a Nagar Kirtan that killed two persons and left nine injured in Tarn Taran on Saturday.”

Expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident, the Chief Minister has asked the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tarn Taran to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, the statement added. This is being done “in order to fix responsibility and ensure justice for the victims,” said the letter.

Additionally, the CMO has directed the civil and police administration in Punjab to extend any kind of help possible to the families of the victim. In order to hand over the bodies of the deceased to the families, the SSP of Punjab has been asked to carry out postmortem proceedings as soon as possible. This explosion occurred in a trolley near Daleke Mor, Palasaur, Police Station City Tarntaran.

Tarn Taran explosion

The tractor-trolley that was a part of the explosion was moving with the Nagar Kirtan going from Pahuwind, Bhikhiwind to Gurdwara Tahla Sahib in Chattiwind. Initial reports suggest some youngsters were exploding makeshift firecrackers in the trolley which triggered the explosion. However, SDM’s enquiry would ascertain the full facts of the case.

