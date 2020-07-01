Situation Improving, No Room For Complacency: Delhi CM Amid Bettering COVID-19 Situation

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is not 'terrible' as predicted a month ago. He said that the situation in Delhi has come under control "to quite an extent". "But that does not mean we can be complacent. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts with more vigour," he added.

Taking to Twitter, he said that nearly one month ago when the lockdown was relaxed, it was assumed the cases would increase in the national capital.

"Instead of the number of patients constantly increasing in Delhi, the number is reducing. The number of patients recovering -- on a daily basis -- is constantly increasing. One month from now, 38 per cent patients were recovering, but now 64 percent of patients have recovered," the Chief Minister said.

Situation is improving in Delhi in last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts wid more vigor https://t.co/m3nmQFd4oc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2020

Testing samples increased

Furthermore, he stated that the testing of samples has also increased. "We've increased the number of tests. There is a good indication, earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for Coronavirus. Today, 13 out of 100 people test positive," he said.

“We had predicted 1 lakh total cases and 60,000 active cases till June 30. I am happy today that Delhi has only 26,000 active cases. The recovery rate is very good. A month ago, 38% patients had recovered, now recovery rate is 64%,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2199 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths. The total number of cases stands at 87,360 including 5,834 recovered cases, 26,270 active cases, and 2,742 deaths. 9,585 RT-PCR tests and 7,594 Rapid antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday. A total of 5,31,752 tests have been done so far.

