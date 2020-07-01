MHA & Defence Forces To Set Up COVID Care Centre In Delhi; Capacity At 1000 Oxygen Beds

On Wednesday, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy revealed that the MHA in collaboration with the Defence forces would set up a 1000-bed COVID care centre in the Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi. He mentioned that the centre would be located at the NCC ground in Delhi cantonment. Reddy added that not only all 1000 beds will be equipped with oxygen facility but also 250 ventilators shall be available at this centre.

According to the MoS Home Affairs, the new COVID Care Centre would have all modern facilities. Elaborating on the novel coronavirus testing strategy in Delhi, he said that the target is to test 20 lakh people. With 2442 people testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the national capital's novel coronavirus tally stands at 89,802.

G Kishan Reddy remarked, "In Delhi cantonment, there is an NCC ground. MHA in collaboration with defence forces will set up a COVID care centre. There would be 1,000 beds, all of which will have oxygen facilities, and 250 ventilators will also be present there and it will be equipped with all modern facilities."

On Delhi's testing strategy, he stated, "There was a statement by the Delhi Deputy CM that Delhi would have 5.5 lakh COVID positive cases. Our target is to test 20 lakh people. 1.5 lakh people have been tested so far. We got these test kits from South Korea. We have opened 169 test centres in Delhi."

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,85,493 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 3,47,979 patients have been discharged while 17,400 fatalities have been reported. With 13,157 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate soared to 59.43%. There are 2,20,114 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ministry of Health stated that the testing facilities across the country had been significantly ramped up with a total of 1056 diagnostic labs. This includes 764 labs in the government sector and 292 labs in the private sector. 2,17,931 tests out of the overall 88,26,585 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)