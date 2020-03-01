Rickshaw Puller's Family Untraceable Following Delhi Riots; Teary-eyed Man Narrates Plight

As the dust settles from the horrific Delhi riots that consumed the north-east of the national capital last week, many people have stated their plight at the wanton damage that was caused amid the violence. Along with the over 40 deaths and over 200 injuries, many have been rendered homeless.

One of them is Moinuddin, a rickshaw puller from the New Mustafabad area, who is not only forced to sleep next to the drain after the rioters set his house and rickshaw ablaze, but has also thus far been unable to trace his family despite trying desperately. Moinuddin's wife and four children, including a 10-year-old girl child, are missing from February 23, the day the riots were first triggered.

READ | WATCH: Anurag Thakur breaks silence on Delhi riots, ducks question on ‘Goli Maro’ remark

Moinuddin struggles to meet basic needs

Fearing the riots would harm his family he had asked his wife to move to a safe place along with the children and from then his family is untraceable. He is now struggling to meet his basic needs as he lost everything in the riots.

"I don't know the whereabouts of my family. I had asked my wife to move to a safe place along with the kids right when the situation started getting tense. Since then my kids and my wife are untraceable," Moinuddin told ANI with teary eyes.

"Everyone knows my story, I have told everything to police but they said that they will see what can be done once the normalcy returns. Many people are looking for their family members here," he added. "I had bought ration worth Rs 2,000 the day the riots started, now everything is finished," he said.

Shopkeeper Arun lends a helping hand

Arun Kumar, the shopkeeper who is looking after Moinuddin said that he has been sleeping outside his shop and is running from pillar to post to find his family.

READ | Congress touts Rahul Gandhi's peace message; posts 'What is tolerance' clip on Delhi riots

"I have known him since 2013, he said four out of his six children along with his wife are missing. We have been looking after him and we will continue to do so," said Arun.

SIT constituted to investigate the violence

At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

READ | Centre determined to get to bottom of Delhi riot truth, unveil conspiracy if any: MoS Home

Delhi CM Kejriwal announces compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

READ | Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand HM Shah's resignation

(With inputs from ANI)