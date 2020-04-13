Shillong Doctor Becomes Meghalaya's First COVID-19 Patient; Authorities Impose Curfew

A doctor from Shillong's Bethany Hospital has become the first person to test positive for the novel Coronavirus in Meghalaya, prompting authorities to initiate contact tracing protocol. Following this, the District Magistrate has imposed a curfew for 48-hrs in the Shillong Agglomeration area starting from 6 am Tuesday with the exemption of essential services.

A press release from the office of state Chief Secretary urged locals to cooperate with prohibitory orders and refrain from coming out of the house to enable Health department officials to do contact tracing and take appropriate remedial measures.

"All residents of the State who may have visited Bethany Hospital, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, on or after 22nd March 2020, are requested to immediately register themselves by calling 108 or visiting the following link www.meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/login.htm," the release said.

The government also asked citizens to wear masks and follow hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing.

CM says situation closely monitored

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urged citizens not to panic and assured that the State is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to deal with it. He also informed that the State Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to review the situation.

In view of the confirmed #COVID19 case in #Meghalaya, Government has imposed 48 hour curfew in #Shillong and #Nongpoh. Cabinet will meet tomorrow to review the situation. pic.twitter.com/XVgzjWZweM — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 13, 2020

Request citizens who have visited Bethany Hospital Shillong on or before 22nd March to kindly report by calling 108. pic.twitter.com/s04FT5mZB6 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, the government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till April 30, as part of its measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Sangma.

Coronavirus crisis

India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9352 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 980 patients have recovered from the disease while 324 people have died.

