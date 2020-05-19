Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 22563 With 1411 New Cases; 600 Discharged In A Day

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 22,563 after 1,411 novel coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday, May 19. This includes 428 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in different laboratories between May 14 to May 16. With 600 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered in Mumbai rose to 6,116. On the other hand, 43 deaths were reported on Tuesday propelling the city's death toll to 800. 32 of the deceased individuals had co-morbidities.

The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that the beds in dedicated Corona Hospitals had been augmented to 3,657 from 1,960 in April in the public sector hospitals. Currently, there are 5,030 beds in 38 dedicated Corona Hospitals in the public and private sectors. The capacity of the dedicated Corona Health Centres is 1,100 beds. According to the BMC, the target was to increase the combined strength of the DCH and DCHC to 10,000 beds. It added that the ICU beds are being augmented to 1000 beds from the present 533 beds. Moreover, private hospitals and nursing homes are being roped in to ensure additional beds.

Permitted and prohibited activities in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state. This order shall come into effect from May 22 and shall remain effective till May 31. All the Municipal Corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including the BMC have been declared as Red zones. Domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical and security purposes permitted by the MHA, Metro rail services, all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers, cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and all kind of gatherings remain prohibited activities. Furthermore, the movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services is not allowed.

While shops selling essential commodities shall continue functioning, the non-essential shops may not open in Mumbai as the BMC had ordered their closure during the third phase of the lockdown. However, people in the city shall now be able to purchase essential as well as non-essential items via e-commerce. Additionally, home delivery by restaurants has been allowed. In the city, passenger vehicles are permitted to ply only for essential purposes.

