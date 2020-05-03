Hyd: 300 Migrants Try To Reach Railway Station Assuming Resumption Of Services, Sent Back

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of stranded migrants, around 300 migrant workers from Hyderabad's Hakimpet started moving in large numbers towards the railway station on Saturday as they assumed the resumption of the train services. However, the police stopped them and they were sent back.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Additional Inspector, Humayun Nagar Police Station K. Narayan Reddy said, "At around 10:00 PM, 300 migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand staying at Hakeempet limits had started moving towards Tolichowki with an aim to reach their native States, expecting that the train services have been resumed."

"After receiving information, the concerned police squad approached the spot and sent them back to their houses here. Tomorrow morning we will speak to their leaders," he added.

Centre allows movement of stranded migrants

Meanwhile, the MHA on Wednesday has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,776, including 26,535 active cases. While 1,223 deaths have been reported overall, around 10,018 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

