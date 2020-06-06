Shramik Trains: East Coast Railway Officials To Sponsor Gifts For Babies Born On Board

In a heartwarming move, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials are sponsoring gifts for newborn babies born on the Shramik Special Trains. According to a statement by East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan, they will be sponsoring gift coupons on a personal and voluntary sponsorship basis in the ECoR jurisdiction.

The statement read, "As a novel gesture, Vidya Bhushan himself sent a gift amount of Rs.5,000 for a baby. Other senior officials have volunteered to sponsor gift items in subsequent cases, if any, of babies born in Shramik Special Trains."

According to the statement, three babies have been born on trains in the ECoR jurisdiction. It further added that the babies, along with their mothers have been shifted to the government hospitals safely. As per reports, a total of 37 babies have been born on Shramik Special Trains since May 1.

Over 4,000 Shramik trains ferried migrants

As of June 2, the Railways has operated 4,155 Shramik Special trains ferrying more than 57 lakh migrants across the country. The top five states or union territories from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, stated the Indian Railways in a release.

The release further stated that 102 trains were on the run till 10 am in the morning on June 2. Till now, more than 57 lakh migrants have been transported through Shramik Special Trains in 33 days, it added. Giving more details regarding the maximum departures and arrivals of the migrant workers, the release read, "The top five states/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat(1027), Maharashtra(802), Punjab(416), Uttar Pradesh (288) and Bihar (294). The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh(1670 ), Bihar(1482), Jharkhand(194), Odisha (180), West Bengal (135)."

Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday told the Supreme Court that no deaths of migrant workers have occurred in any Shramik trains due to lack of food, water, or medicines being provided to the people.

