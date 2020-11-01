Spike In Delhi's COVID-19 Cases Due To 'contact Tracing', Only 40% Beds Occupied: Jain

While speaking about the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the numbers are growing due to 'aggressive contact tracing'. He informed that if one person tests positive for COVID-19, his or her family and every person in contact are being tested by the concerned authorities. While speaking about the bed capacity in COVID-19 hospitals, Satyendar Jain said that only 40% of beds are occupied in the COVID-19 hospital across Delhi and 9,500 beds remain empty.

"If a person tests positive for the infection then his entire family and the people in contact are being tested which is why more number of COVID-19 cases are being recorded by the authorities. Earlier, only 6-7 contacts of a coronavirus positive person were traced and tested but now this number is more than 15. Aggressive contact tracing is the immediate cause for a sudden spike in numbers because random testing hasn't recorded as many cases," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"At present, 40 percent of beds are occupied in the national capital. We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals," he added.

In an earlier statement, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had urge people to continue using masks and said, "We are all waiting for the vaccine and we hope that it will be available soon, but until then, I request you to wear your mask whenever you step out. Consider the mask as your vaccine. It will protect you from covid as well as from the pollution."

We are all waiting for the vaccine and we hope that it will be available soon, but until then, I request you to wear your mask whenever you step out. Consider the mask as your vaccine. It will protect you from covid as well as from the pollution. pic.twitter.com/p6D17wK8fj — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) October 31, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi has a total of 3,86,706 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 32,719 are currently active. The national capital has recorded about 5,062 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday and the positivity rate surged to about 11.5 percent amid the festive season and the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi. A total of 3,47,476 patients have recovered while the death toll is at 6,511.

Coronavirus in India

As on November 1, India has a total of 81,34,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 5,70,458 cases are currently active. So far, a total of 74,91,513 people have recovered from coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll across the country stands at 1,22,111. In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 46,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from ANI)