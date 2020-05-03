Tamil Nadu SDMA Issues Directions To Get Vehicle Pass For Inter-State Movement

Quick links:
The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday shared a link wherein people can apply for e-passes for vehicular movement across the districts of the State. The country is currently in a lockdown till May 17. Tamil Nadu has reported 2,526 cases of Coronavirus and reported 28 deaths.
Vehicle pass to travel within Districts of TamilNadu - Follow the link https://t.co/XtzLRhM9Pd— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
Based on your travel range, restrictions will be there. If you are travelling outside TN, vehicle pass allowed for 4 days. Please, Kindly cooperate.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
Apply your industrial pass through this link - https://t.co/4pPnaLEHtM and choose industries.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
You will get two days pass validity to travel outside the district.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
Kindly provide a valid reason and documents to get approval.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
Kindly wait for sometime. We are working on your application. We will get back to you shortly. No need to do apply multiple times. If you are travelling for a valid reason, you will get your pass.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) May 3, 2020
