Tamil Nadu SDMA Issues Directions To Get Vehicle Pass For Inter-State Movement

Law & Order

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday shared a link wherein people can apply for e-passes for vehicular movement across the state.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
vehicle pass

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday shared a link wherein people can apply for e-passes for vehicular movement across the districts of the State. The country is currently in a lockdown till May 17. Tamil Nadu has reported 2,526 cases of Coronavirus and reported 28 deaths. 

Read: Shramik Special Train Ferrying 800 UP Migrant Workers From Nashik Arrives In Lucknow

Netizens Queries

Read: 5 Personnel Including Army Colonel, Major Martyred In Handwara; Raksha Mantri Pays Tribute

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Armed Forces Pay Tribute To COVID Warriors Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories