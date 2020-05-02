Tiger Attacks Farmers In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit District, 3 Injured

A tiger attacked farmers on a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Friday, informed Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava. According to him, three farmers have been injured in the attack. Further, the tiger has retreated into the jungle:

#WATCH A tiger attacks farmers, who were on a tractor, at a village in the Pilibhit district. Three people were injured in the attack. (01.05.20) pic.twitter.com/YaPgm0YfVC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2020

Tiger attacks fishermen

In a similar incident on Thursday, a tiger jumped on a fishing boat at a creek in the Sunderbans and dragged a 45-year-old fisherman into the forest. According to reports, three persons from Lahiripur village in Gosaba block in South 24 Parganas district went out for fishing on Wednesday morning at the Kalichar creek when a tiger jumped on the boat and got hold of a fisherman-- Sujit Mondal.

Reportedly, Mondal's body is yet to be recovered. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

(With ANI Inputs)