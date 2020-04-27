Maharashtra: Video Of Leopard Cub Reuniting With Mother Wins Internet

In a heart-warming video shared by the Maharashtra Forest Department, a leopard cub was reunited with his mother after he got lost and was spotted by the farmers hiding in sugarcane and banana plantation at Bhosi village, Nanded district in Maharashtra. In a 1 minute 51 second clip shared on the microblogging site Twitter by the forest department, the team worked a plan to unite the little cub despite facing opposition by the villagers.

In the video, the forest department can be seen rescuing the cub out of the bundle of banana trunks, under which he was hidden. After this, they cordon off the entire area and made preparations for the mother leopard to be able to find the cub. They set up several trap cameras around the forest and placed the cub safely in a basket to be found by the leopard.

The department also mentioned the human threats to the wildlife that causes loss of habitat for the wild animals that cause them to emerge into the human-populated areas. It said that the cash crops provided adequate safety and shelter to the wildlife which is why many leopardesses choose to give birth and raise their cubs in these plantations. However, during harvesting of the Jawar in the fields, the cub might have escaped and had gotten lost. It was found by the local farmers but was too scared to come out of the hiding, the department further added.

Priceless moment

In what can be called a priceless moment, the leopardess was captured roaming in the forest at night and happened to spot the cub. As can be seen in the video, she safely topples the basket and carries the cub in her mouth in a beautiful moment of reunion. Twitter users were touched by the efforts of the forest department and the exceptional moment in which the cub was united with the mother. Some even commented appreciating the act of kindness of the forest department team who do a commendable job of conserving the wildlife.

