Unlock 1: Chamoli DM Holds Meet Over Badrinath Yatra, Pilgrimage Deferred Till June 30

As the Centre has allowed the re-opening of religious places from June 8, the District Magistrate of Chamoli Swati S Bhadauria on Monday held a meeting with all the stakeholders over the Badarinath Yatra. According to the DM, the Yatra shall remain on hold till June 30. As per reports, stakeholders, haq hakookdharis of Badrinath temple, traders, and members of hotel association were present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Director-General of Police (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar had said that the Chardham Yatra has not yet been opened for people from outside the state. The four Himalayan pilgrims sites -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- called as the 'Chardham' are few of the most revered pilgrimages.

Traditionally, the Chardham pilgrimage begins from the west from Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and ends at Badrinath in the east. Meanwhile, the Chardham Management Board Bill was passed last year in December. Later, in January this year, Governor Baby Rani Maurya had agreed to the Chardham Devasthanam Management Act 2019.

Centre issues SOPs for opening of religious places

Meanwhile, as the Centre has issued phased relaxations from June 8, it has also issued SOPs for the opening of the religious places.

The entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered

Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.

Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms

For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.

Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited.

Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.

No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside

Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with particular focus on

lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.

