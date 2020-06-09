Unlock 1: Chamoli DM Holds Meet Over Badrinath Yatra, Pilgrimage Deferred Till June 30

Quick links:
As the Centre has allowed the re-opening of religious places from June 8, the District Magistrate of Chamoli Swati S Bhadauria on Monday held a meeting with all the stakeholders over the Badarinath Yatra. According to the DM, the Yatra shall remain on hold till June 30. As per reports, stakeholders, haq hakookdharis of Badrinath temple, traders, and members of hotel association were present in the meeting.
Earlier, the Director-General of Police (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar had said that the Chardham Yatra has not yet been opened for people from outside the state. The four Himalayan pilgrims sites -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- called as the 'Chardham' are few of the most revered pilgrimages.
Traditionally, the Chardham pilgrimage begins from the west from Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and ends at Badrinath in the east. Meanwhile, the Chardham Management Board Bill was passed last year in December. Later, in January this year, Governor Baby Rani Maurya had agreed to the Chardham Devasthanam Management Act 2019.
Read: Uttarakhand: Teerth Purohits lash out over formation of Char Dham Devasthanam Board
Read: Tirupati TTD Trust Board chairman now refutes land sale reports; points at previous govt
Meanwhile, as the Centre has issued phased relaxations from June 8, it has also issued SOPs for the opening of the religious places.
Read: Badrinath locals worried about resumption of Char Dham Yatra; oppose citing Covid risk
Read: Chennai: Religious places remain shut as Tamil Nadu fails to issue SOP for reopening
(With ANI Inputs)