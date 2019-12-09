Uttar Pradesh: Bride Marries Another Man After groom & Baraat Arrive Late To The Wedding

It's rare to see a wedding in India taking place at its scheduled time, but in an incident that took place in Nangaljat village of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, being late to his own wedding cost the groom his bride, as well as landed him in a legal soup. Faced by a no-show, the bride decided to call off her wedding with the prospective groom and got married to another man at the same venue instead.

According to reports, the couple had earlier tied the knot in a mass wedding event six weeks ago and were going to get married again with 'proper rituals' before the bride went to her in-laws' house.

But when the groom arrived 'late' with the baraat, the bride -- who was allegedly already distressed over the constant dowry demands by the groom’s family -- got married to another man instead.

Bride takes a stand

As per reports, the baraat was supposed to arrive at the wedding venue around 2 pm on December 4 but reached late at night. The local police had to intervene as trouble broke out, and arrested the groom along with the entire baraat on a complaint by the bride's family.

The bride's family accused the groom's family of demanding cash and other material items, which they were not in a position to give and said they were threatened with 'consequences' if the demands were not met. The groom’s family, on the other hand, claimed that they were beaten up by the bride’s side of the family upon reaching the wedding venue.

“Both the families approached the police. After initial arguments, both sides reached a compromise. However, the girl no longer wanted to go with the groom. There was no written complaint from either side,” a police official said.

The contentious matter was later said to have been resolved amicably between the two parties and on Saturday, the girl married a local youth in the presence of village elders.

