Indian Groom Makes Grand Entry On His Wedding Day, Skydives To Venue

An Indian groom decided to make a grand entry on his wedding day as he skydived from a plane and 500 guests cheered for him on from the ground. Akaash Yadav, a professional dancer from the United States tied the knot with his girlfriend Gaganpreet Singh in Mexico's Los Cabos. The grand entrance at the wedding was first planned by a boat but due to legal reasons, Akaash decided to come by the sky.

The grand entry

Akaash had to jump earlier because of the approaching storm in Los Cabos. Asked whether he was nervous before the jump as a storm was approaching, Akaash said, "The sun was still shining and my beautiful bride was still waiting for me. Nothing could bring me down at that point".

The video of the groom skydiving to the wedding venue is taking the internet by storm. The guests in the video are trying to spot Akaash in the sky while he is making the grand entry. When a photographer at the wedding asked one of the guests to express his feelings, the guest said, "only he would do this".

The video of Akaash diving from the sky was shared by wedmegood, a wedding planning app. The video has garnered more than 10,000 likes at the time of writing this story. The caption of the video read, "Groom @akaashyadav made a sky diving entry into his wedding and this entry is as crazy as they come ! How are you planning your entry for the wedding? Share with us in the comments".

The internet was divided as always with some calling it a perfect entry, while others calling it a stupid act. One user commented, "That's how you gonna land on your wedding". Another user wrote, "Stupidity".

