Uttar Pradesh: VIMS Hospital In Amroha Provides Free Treatment To COVID-19 Patients

In the view of coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh's Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) in Amroha district is providing free treatment for the COVID-19 patients. So far, the multi-speciality private hospital has admitted 52 coronavirus patients, out which it has successfully treated 36 patients while the remaining patients are undergoing treatment.

Further, with 18 ventilators, the hospital has 650 beds out of which 520 have been strictly assigned to COVID-19 patients. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, VIMS Chairman Dr. Sudhir Giri said, "We have asked the government to send COVID-19 positive patients to us and we will take care of them. We do not charge anything from COVID-19 patients for the treatment. We give everything for free from food to medicine. There are no deaths reported due to COVID-19."

He further added, "I think during the present crisis when all are fighting to keep this infection at bay, the country's private hospitals and medical institutions should come forward and offer free treatments. We all should help each other now, especially when the cases are escalating rapidly."

However, people need to travel to Meerut to get the COVID tests done as the hospital does not have a testing center. The Chairman of the hospital has also appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to grant permission for testing.

COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, eight more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number to 169 as 229 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, an official of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said.

Of the 169 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, Agra leads the tally with 33 fatalities, followed by 22 in Meerut, 12 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 6,497, Vikasendu Agrawal, State Surveillance Officer, IDSP, said in a statement.

Among the fresh cases, 19 were reported from Rampur, 16 each from Basti and Ballia, 13 each from Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and 10 cases were reported from Firozabad, he said. So far, 3,660 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, while the count of active cases stands at 2,668.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,388,45 including 77,103 active cases. While 4,021 deaths have been reported overall, around 577,720 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)