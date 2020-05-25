Raj Thackeray Rebuts UP CM Yogi For Mandating State Nod For Employing Migrant Workers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the decision of requiring prior permission from the state government to employ migrant workers. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray posted a note urging the UP CM to take cognizance that if this is the case then any migrant entering Maharashtra will also need to take prior permissions from the state government.

Raj Thackeray further urged the Maharashtra government to look into the matter seriously. According to him, any migrants entering the state in the future will need to be registered along with their personal details and identification proof.

UP's strategy for migrants

In a two-pronged strategy to secure migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a Migration Commission for the employment of labourers in the state. According to him, any state that wants to hire migrant workers from UP has to seek prior permission. He further directed the officials to give the migrant workers an insurance so that their life is secured. He has also suggested to come up with a scheme in order to ensure their job security.

The Migration Commission has also been proposed to look into various factors associated with migrant workers' rights and to prevent exploitation while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic-legal support for them.

23 lakh migrant workers return to UP

Meanwhile, so far, 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and so on. As per UP's estimate, more than 1.5 lakh migrants are coming back every day due to the lockdown. To deal with this influx, the CM has also directed to increase COVID testing of migrants to 10,000 per day from the current 7,000.

