'No State Can Take Manpower From UP Without Govt Nod,' Declares UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that no states can engage manpower from Uttar Pradesh without seeking permission from his government. The chief minister further said that the state government will lay down stringent conditions for ensuring the social security of workers as many cases of misbehaviour were reported in other states. The state government will also provide insurance to labourers, he added, while addressing the media.

"If any state wants manpower, they cannot take our people from the state without our permission as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states. We are taking full responsibility for labourers' social security. We will provide every kind of security to them including insurance. Wherever they will go, we will always stand by them," Yogi said.

'To Form Migration Commission': Yogi

The Chief Minister also said all the migrants who have returned to the state are being registered and their skills are being mapped so that the government can provide them employment accordingly. On Sunday he directed to set up a 'Migration commission' with the purpose of providing employment to the workers matching their skill criteria. This information was shared during a press conference held by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) at the Lok Bhavan.

23 lakh migrants returned to UP

So far, 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc the government has said. As per UP's estimate, more than 1.5 lakh migrants are coming back every day due to the lockdown. To deal with this influx, the CM has also directed to increase COVID testing of migrants to 10,000 per day from the current 7,000. He has further instructed the workers to be sent for home quarantine for 14 days, after providing them with rations and Rs 1,000 in cash.

COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Uttar Pradesh has 6268 total confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 3538 discharged/cured patients and with 161 deaths.

