Vayu Bhawan Declared 'Best Maintained Building' Pan India; IAF Shares Striking Images

The IAF Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in New Delhi has been declared as the ‘Best Maintained Building’ in India by the CPWD for the year 2020

Vayu Bhawan

In a series of proud achievements, the Indian Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) at Rafi Marg in New Delhi has been declared as the ‘Best Maintained Building’ in India by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the year 2020. The Air Headquarters won the title in 2019 as well.

The IAF HQ has also consecutively won the first prize in CPWD 'Annual Flower Show & Garden Competition’ in the 'Prestigious Office Building' segment for two years. Along with this, the Vayu Bhavan was also awarded 'BEE 5 Stars Label ' by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in 2019.

IAF's praiseworthy contribution

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference. He said that IAF’s role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation. "Their contribution during the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy," the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

Singh also appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months. "The professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forwarding locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries,'' he said.

"The nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capability of its Armed Forces,'' said Rajnath Singh

