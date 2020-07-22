Rajnath Singh Tells IAF To Be Ready To Handle 'any Eventuality' On LAC

In a strong message to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capabilities of its armed forces, while urging the Indian Air Force to stand ready to handle any eventuality.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Air Force Commanders Conference, Singh said, "The nation's resolve to defend its sovereignty stands firm on the faith its people have in the capability of its Armed Forces,'' while alluding to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC.

Singh appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months. "The professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries,'' Singh said.

Addressed the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference today.



Themed 'IAF in the Next Decade', the three days long Conference will focus on many key issues including the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China on the eastern Ladakh sector. The conference would also deliberate upon the deployment of the Rafale aircraft, the first batch of which is scheduled to be delivered to India by the end of this month.

"The Air Force Commanders will also deliberate upon the deployment of the Rafale Jets in the Ladakh sector where we have already deployed some of the frontline aircrafts to deal with the threat from our adversaries,'' a senior officer privy to the development said.

The conference will also focus on the deployments taking place along the Line of Control as there are inputs that Pakistan based terrorists are planning to carry out a major attack on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The conference would also focus on the synergy and coordination between the three forces, i.e. the Air Force, Army, and the Navy.

The Defence Minister in his address also praised the stellar contribution by IAF in supporting the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic and the role played during several HADR missions. He highlighted the need to achieve self-reliance in defence production and noted that the theme chosen for this AFCC - 'IAF in the Next Decade' - was very apt for enhancing efforts towards indigenization in the days to come. He lauded the progress made towards enhancing synergy and integration within the three services since the appointment of CDS and the creation of DMA.

The Raksha Mantri concluded by acknowledging IAF's role in adapting to changes in technology and adopting emerging capabilities in Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber, and Space domains. He assured the commanders that all requirements of the Armed Forces, whether financial or otherwise, would be fulfilled.

The Chief of Air Force in his address to the Commanders stated that the IAF was well prepared to counter short term, as well as strategic threats and the units, were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

During the three day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the IAF capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.

