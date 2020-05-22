Last Updated:

Video Of Forest Officials Rescuing Cobra With Bare Hands Leaves Netizens Divided

A video of a ‘fuss-free cobra rescue operation’ shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Shailendra Singh have left several internet users amazed.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
cobra

A video of a ‘fuss-free cobra rescue operation’ shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Shailendra Singh has left several internet users amazed. The short clip shows a forester rescuing a snake stuck on a roof using his bare hands and just a stick. In the video, one can see the forester maintaining a calm demeanour and rescuing the cobra in a very smooth manner. 

The video starts with the man carefully removing the clay tiles, one after the another. Once the forester can see the snake, he teases the cobra in a bid to prompt it out of its hiding place. The man eventually uses the stick to pull out the reptile and finally grabs it by the tail and puts it inside a bag. 

READ: Latha Rajinikanth Pens A Poem On ‘Hope’, Netizens Thank Her For ‘powerful Mantra’

‘Fuss-free’ rescue operation 

Singh, in the caption also mentioned that the rescue operation took place in Catigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. The caption of the post read, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”. 

READ: 'Have Faith In Your Abilities Always': Video Of Baby Climbing Wall Inspires Netizens

With more than 1,500 views, the video has received hundreds of likes and several comments. While some users were amazed to see the video, others noticed that the forest officer had no safety tools. One internet user wrote, “We don't have any safety tools for our forest officer? Open hand, open face, no safety rope. Are we are running the forest department in an unorganised way?”

READ: Indian-American Dad Raising A Toast At His Gay Son’s Wedding Leaves People Teary-eyed

READ: Kusha Kapila Shares Hilarious Coronavirus Garba Anthem, Fans Call It "epic"
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all