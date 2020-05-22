Video Of Forest Officials Rescuing Cobra With Bare Hands Leaves Netizens Divided

A video of a ‘fuss-free cobra rescue operation’ shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Shailendra Singh has left several internet users amazed. The short clip shows a forester rescuing a snake stuck on a roof using his bare hands and just a stick. In the video, one can see the forester maintaining a calm demeanour and rescuing the cobra in a very smooth manner.

The video starts with the man carefully removing the clay tiles, one after the another. Once the forester can see the snake, he teases the cobra in a bid to prompt it out of its hiding place. The man eventually uses the stick to pull out the reptile and finally grabs it by the tail and puts it inside a bag.

‘Fuss-free’ rescue operation

Singh, in the caption also mentioned that the rescue operation took place in Catigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. The caption of the post read, “A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. It’s not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!”.

A clinical and fuss-free cobra rescue operation by forest officials in Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa. (Via WA)



It's not always a tiger, leopard or an elephant that foresters have to deal with!@susantananda3 @AnkitKumar_IFS @IFS_Officers @IfsSitanshu @aakashbadhawan pic.twitter.com/8JYIVuPdB2 — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 21, 2020

With more than 1,500 views, the video has received hundreds of likes and several comments. While some users were amazed to see the video, others noticed that the forest officer had no safety tools. One internet user wrote, “We don't have any safety tools for our forest officer? Open hand, open face, no safety rope. Are we are running the forest department in an unorganised way?”

Foresters जैसा कोई हार्डीच नइ है।👌👏👏 — Prabhat Patel (@peekaypatel) May 21, 2020

what an idea sir ji...Using his footwear to keep the bag mouth open!...kudos👏👏👏👏👍👍👍👍 — sager🇮🇳 (@iamanindian1234) May 21, 2020

Department must equip their Forest guards with a rescue kit perhaps.Tongs & hooks to say the least. As much as I admire his will and dedication, please take note, He’s bare foot and is rescuing a cobra with a stick. — The Forester (@TheForester16) May 22, 2020

