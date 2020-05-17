Vizag Police Allege Doctor Raising N95 Masks Shortage Caused Nuisance; Drag Him On Road

In a bizarre incident, the Visakhapatnam police chained an anaesthetist Dr.Sudhakar, dragged him on the road and took him to the police station. Even as he was mercilessly beaten by the police after his hands being tied, hundreds of people remained mute spectators. Incidentally, the aforesaid doctor was suspended from the Narsipatnam government hospital in March 2020 for voicing concerns about the shortage of N95 masks. While he claimed that all doctors were asked to use only one N95 mask for 15 days, the health department took action against him for allegedly spreading "false information". Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena announced that a constable was suspended for beating Dr.Sudhakar.

As per the police, the control room received a call that Dr.Sudhakar was creating a nuisance on the national highway at the Akkayapalem area. Meena stated that the doctor behaved rudely with the police personnel when they tried to control him. Alleging that Dr.Sudhakar was suffering from psychological problems and that he was in an inebriated condition, the Visakhapatnam Commissioner mentioned that the former was taken to the King George hospital where his blood samples were taken. Reportedly, the police will decide on the appropriate charges to be filed against the aforesaid doctor after receiving the alcohol test reports.

Chandrababu Naidu condemns the incident

Reacting to this incident, former AP CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu accused the Andhra Pradesh government of treating Dr.Sudhakar in a "barbaric" manner. Maintaining that the aforesaid doctor was not a thief for raising concerns over N95 masks, Naidu remarked that he could have been taken into custody without beating him and tying his hands with the rope. Condemning this incident, the TDP supremo called upon CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to answer pertinent questions regarding the humiliation of Dr.Sudhakar.

A dalit doctor being meted out this treatment is a blot on the civil society. This is barbaric to say the least. I strongly condemn this extreme act by @ysjagan Govt that has blurred the line between man and animal #JusticeForDrSudhakar pic.twitter.com/kn7TZmtlan — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 17, 2020

