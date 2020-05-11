Andhra: Ex-CM Naidu Accuses YSRCP Of Falsely Implicating TDP, Victims In Vizag Gas Leak

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state of filing 'false cases' against leaders of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and victims of the gas leak in Vishakhapatnam which killed 12 people. The TDP chief remarked that it was 'inhumane' to falsely implicate a mother whose only offence was her emotional appeal for the return of her daughter who lost her life in the gas leak.

'Irrational counter-allegations'

In a press conference chaired by Naidu along with party leaders, the TDP stated that the poor people were expecting relief due to their loss of opportunities and daily earnings, but were instead being burdened by other problems. It also said that the state government should have focused on saving people from Coronavirus lockdown rather than hiking current charges manifold. The TDP supremo also accused the YSRCP leaders of resorting to irrational counter-allegations against the Opposition as they cannot solve people's problems.

The TDP leaders have demanded the closure of the LG Polymers factory in Vizag where the styrene gas leak took place killing 12 and affecting hundreds. The Opposition demanded that the land should be developed into a garden park to restore the unpolluted environment there.

Naidu writes to PM

Chandrababu Naidu earlier wrote to PM Modi demanding the formation of an expert committee to probe the gas leak mishap that occurred in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Thanking PM Modi for the Centre's swift response to the tragedy, Chandrababu Naidu said that alongside constituting a 'scientific experts committee', the long-lasting impact of the gas on the health of the individuals undergoing treatment must be studied. The former CM also suggested close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Vishakapatnam in order to have a better understanding of the impact.

