Water Pipeline Bursting Violently In Rajasthan's Jodhpur Caught On Camera; Watch Footage

In a shocking incident, a water pipeline violently burst under a crossing at Jodhpur's Ratanada on July 25. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Tuesday. The pipeline was 20-years-old and burst out due to technical faults, reports said. No casualties have been reported even as the videos show that a car zoomed passed the spot just moments ahead of the incident, while another made a sharp turn just fraction of a second earlier. The incident halted traffic on the road. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is Union Minister of Jal Shakti is the MP from Jodhpur. However, he has not issued any statement on the incident.

Watch the video:

In the video, taken from the vantage point of a CCTV camera, shows the big crossing largely empty. At first glance it's not apparent that there are waterworks under the road, but very soon, the pipe bursts and floods the entire crossing. Watch it here:

