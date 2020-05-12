Last Updated:

Jodhpur's Foundation Day: Netizens Share Captivating Pictures Of The 'Blue City'

Established by Rao Jodha in the year 1459 AD the photo features the historical capital of the Kingdom of Marwar, Jodhpur, illuminated with lights.

Jodhpur

A post featuring the famous "Blue City" commemorating Jodhpur's Foundation Day on Twitter has led users to share a string of captivating photos of City's historical sites on social media. Shared by Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhagirath Manda, the photograph featured the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Marwar decorated with lights that marked the historic occasion.

With over 548 likes, the tweet is being widely shared across social media as users commented on the thread with pictures of popular buildings such as the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur fort foothill, a National Geological Monument of the city.

Exploring the "The Sun City"

“Indigo Coloured houses just close to fort Mehrangarh were once used for a symbolic representation for the houses of Rajpurohits and upper caste people. The same is now has a unique ID and gives it name Blue City,” wrote a user. He further added, “Toorji Ka Jhalra That is close to Iconic clock tower is one of the 6 step wells of Rajasthan after which postal tickets are launched. The stepwell was once used as a freshwater reservoir,” while sharing a mystical picture of the site.  

 

First Published:
