Jodhpur's Foundation Day: Netizens Share Captivating Pictures Of The 'Blue City'

A post featuring the famous "Blue City" commemorating Jodhpur's Foundation Day on Twitter has led users to share a string of captivating photos of City's historical sites on social media. Shared by Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhagirath Manda, the photograph featured the ancient capital of the Kingdom of Marwar decorated with lights that marked the historic occasion.

With over 548 likes, the tweet is being widely shared across social media as users commented on the thread with pictures of popular buildings such as the majestic Mehrangarh Fort, the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur fort foothill, a National Geological Monument of the city.

On this day in 1459 our beloved city Jodhpur was founded by Rao Jodha, historically the capital of the Kingdom of Marwar.

Popularly known as Sun City, Blue City and the Gateway of Thar Desert.



Share some pics/ knowledge about Jodhpur, as today is #JodhpurFoundationDay. PC-Net pic.twitter.com/lkKxQhkN5s — Dr Bhagirath Manda IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) May 12, 2020

Exploring the "The Sun City"

“Indigo Coloured houses just close to fort Mehrangarh were once used for a symbolic representation for the houses of Rajpurohits and upper caste people. The same is now has a unique ID and gives it name Blue City,” wrote a user. He further added, “Toorji Ka Jhalra That is close to Iconic clock tower is one of the 6 step wells of Rajasthan after which postal tickets are launched. The stepwell was once used as a freshwater reservoir,” while sharing a mystical picture of the site.

In the setting sun! pic.twitter.com/P37trF0Qzf — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 12, 2020

Jodhpur is famous for its Blue City view from the Mehrangarh fort . Just so unique & amazing .. pic.twitter.com/yzPMiixqCj — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 12, 2020

Clicked this from Mehrangarh.

Wishes to everyone on Jodhpur's 562nd Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/1HVH7tnmV8 — Sachin Shastri (@sachinshastri23) May 12, 2020

Beats of dholak 👌 ....& lyrics 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ecksPYMof2 — Pooja Raka Nagar (@PoojaRaka) May 12, 2020

Beautiful Ghanta Ghar at night and the crowded market one should not miss .. of course Arora Chat Bhandar and it’s famous Lassi too with variety of chats .. The warmth of moustache Man U just cannot miss .. pic.twitter.com/MSE9eOiprj — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) May 12, 2020

Sharing some Pics from my last years visit to Mehrangarh Jodhpur. I loved this place.😍👍👍👍👍😻😻



561 ve Jodhpur Sthapana Diwas ki aap sabhi ko Badhai pic.twitter.com/SwaapVZ4Cp — Harsh Chandak (@chandakjh) May 12, 2020

Wishing a Happy 562nd birthday to Jodhpur.

Here it is a thread about Jodhpur.. #jodhpur #JodhpurFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/PQH2c3jloc — Anand Dave (@ananddave1995) May 12, 2020

